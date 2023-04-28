Man At J’ouvert Arrested On Illegal Gun and Drug Charges

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man attending J’ouvert was arrested on illegal gun and drug charges on Thursday morning.

Shamoi Allamby, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Shamoi Allamby, 26, of St. Thomas.

While conducting inspections of the Carnival J’ouvert in the area of Veterans Drive on April 27, 2023, the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) Unit observed Shamoi Allamby, who has been under investigation concerning an incident that occurred on January 1, 2023, in the area of Estate Contant, according to the VIPD.

The SOB Unit took Allamby into custody before noon and transported him to the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex where he was arrested, processed and booked, police said.

In September 2020, Allamby was found to have an illegal gun under his car seat during a traffic stop, according to police records.

Bail for Allamby was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending further court action.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with

any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau

Sgt. D. Griffith at 340-774-2211, ext. 5530 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.