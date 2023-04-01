Man Tells Police He Was Shot In Leg, Robbed of Jewelry In Frenchtown On Thursday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint of jewelry — and shot in the leg — while sitting in his car in Frenchtown, St. Thomas on Thursday.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) in Hospital Ground Thursday regarding a gunshot victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim stated that while sitting in his vehicle in the area of Frenchtown, he was approached by a male dressed in black wearing a face covering who pointed a gun in his face while removing his

jewelry from his hands and neck, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated there was a struggle between him and the suspect and the weapon was fired leaving him with a wound to his left leg,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim stated that he does not know who the suspect is nor does he know who is responsible.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211, ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.