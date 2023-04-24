Police Arrest 2 Men On Illegal Gun Charges After Being Exposed On WhatsApp Video

CHARLOTTE AMALLIE — Thanks to a WhatsApp video circulated on social media, two St. Thomas men were arrested on illegal gun charges on Sunday, authorities said.

Anwar Gregory, 32, and Lavelle Campbell II, 27, were arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree assault , first-degree reckless endangerment, brandishing & exhibiting or using deadly weapons and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

In addition to the above listed charges, Campbell was also charged with unlawful

possession of a firearm.

VIPD mugshot of Anwar Gregory, 32, of St. Thomas.

Gregory was held on $25,000.00 bail and Campbell was held on $50,000, pending

further court action, according to the VIPD.

The incident occurred in the Estate Contant area on Friday, April 7, 2023, police said.

“Days following the incident, the Criminal Investigation Bureau was made aware of video being circulated via WhatsApp messenger, involving two males, who possessed firearms during a heated

altercation,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The men were later identified as Anwar Gregory and Lavelle Campbell.”

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

VIPD mugshot of Lavelle Campbell II, 27, of St. Thomas.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact 911, Detective Y. LoBlack, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at (340) 774-2211. You

may also submit information via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800)222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.