Teenager Breaks Down Door To Parent’s Bedroom To Get Gun To Shoot Herself

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a teenager broke down the door to get to a gun locked in her parents bedroom and then shot herself fatally, authorities said.

An adult female stated that she arrived home about 3:00 p.m. Saturday and went to her bedroom to find the door damaged and wide open. It was locked, closed and undamaged when she left the house, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The mother then went to her daughter’s bedroom to question her about the damaged door and noticed her door was locked, according to the VIPD. She unlocked her door and immediately observed her daughter on the floor in a seated position bleeding from the face with a firearm on the floor next to her.

An investigation revealed the firearm was duly licensed and was secured in a locked bedroom, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“Investigation also revealed that the deceased broke and entered into her parents locked room and obtained the firearm and used same to end her life,” according to Dratte.

The deceased was identified by next of kin as 19-year-old, Carliana A. LaBeet.