Two Men Arrested For Possession of Videos Depicting Illicit Sexual Content

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after two men in Cowpet Bay West were accused of possessing videos with “illicit sexual content,” authorities said.

Jermain Turnbull, 48, of St. Thomas and Zeff A. Blyden, 51, of Anguilla, were arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with possession of visual medium depicting prohibited sexually illicit conduct, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Zeff A. Blyden, 51, of Anguilla

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau were dispatched on December 19, 2022 to Cowpet Bay West to investigate an incident where it was revealed that individuals had in their possession video images/videos depicting illicit sexual content, according to the VIPD.

Arrest warrants were secured by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau for Jermain Turnbull and Zeff Blyden on March 22, 2023, police said.

Jermain Turnbull turned himself in at the U.S, Marshals Service office, located at the Ron DeLugo Federal Building at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau took Turnbull into custody without incident.

VIPD mugshot of Jermain Blyden, 48, of St. Thomas.

Blyden, accompanied by legal counsel, surrendered himself to the officers at the Richard Callwood Command at 4:47 p.m. yesterday

Turnbull and Blyden were arrested, booked, and processed, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Bail for each man was set at $20,000.00. Police did not say if the suspects were released from custody.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Chief’s office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506.