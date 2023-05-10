CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Second Suspect Caught In Tag Team Metal Chain Assault On Old Man

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A second suspect has been arrested in the case of a couple beating an elderly man with a metal chain that was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

Yoshiri Rivera, 31, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, aiding & abetting, elderly abuse, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Yoshira Rivera, 31, of St. Thomas.

The charges stem from Rivera “being observed on camera footage beating an elderly male repeatedly with a chain,” according to the VIPD.

Rivera surrendered herself to authorities without incident upon learning that she was wanted. She was read her Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Rivera was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Rivera is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Richard Lazarus, 32, was arrested last week on similar charges in connection to the same incident last week.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal

Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5535. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers

VI., the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.