Firefighters Extinguish Blaze On Agricultural Land During Drought In St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire on drought-stricken land in St. Croix at approximately 3:01 p.m. today, authorities said.

The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a fire on agricultural land in Frederiksted.

The blaze is now under control, and response teams remain on the scene to ensure that all hotspots are fully extinguished, according to VIFEMS.

Photo by: Jen Pierce/Facebook

The fire, which broke out earlier this afternoon, posed a significant threat to the area due to dry

weather conditions and strong winds. The responding crews on scene, VIFEMS and VIPD

managed to establish containment lines, preventing the further spread of the fire.

“While the fire is now contained, our work is not yet complete,” St. Croix Fire Chief Klebert Titus said.

“Our response crews are diligently assessing the area, identifying and extinguishing any remaining

hotspots to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of smoke or fire to the

authorities via 911 dispatchers.

The VIFEMS appreciates the community’s support and cooperation throughout this challenging incident and encourages continued vigilance.

Further updates will be provided as necessary. We remind all residents and visitors that the current

territorial burn ban issued on April 11, 2023, remains in effect as the dry weather conditions persist.

“Something’s burning in Frederiksted. Hope everyone is OK,” Jen Pierce said on Facebook. “This is the view from Cottages web cam on the Visit St. Croix YouTube channel.”