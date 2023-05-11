Four-Car Collision Sends Female Driver Into The Drink Off Veterans Drive In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a four-car collision sent one of the vehicles off a St. Thomas waterfront drive and into the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday night.

The VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau dispatched to the multi-vehicle auto crash on Veterans Drive near the Windward Passage Hotel about 6:25 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“One of the vehicles in the collision, continued onto the waterfront apron and into the sea,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The female driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries prior to the vehicle being submerged in the water.”

The female was transported via ambulance to the Schneider Hospital for medical treatment, according to the VIPD.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the accident scene prior to police arriving, according to Dratte.

A TIB investigation into this accident is currently active.