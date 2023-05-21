Man Having Seizure Causes Traffic Accident In Havensight and Later Dies At Hospital

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a driver experienced a seizure while driving and caused a crash in St. Thomas on Friday afternoon. The driver died a short time later.

A concerned citizen called 911 emergency dispatchers and reported at 1:19 p.m. that a man was seen having a seizure while driving a truck in Havensight, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When the Traffic Investigation Bureau arrived, EMS was already on the scene and providing medical attention to the driver, according to the VIPD.

James Bryan, 55, was operating a Ford F-150 pickup truck in Havensight when he experienced a seizure, police said.

“The truck collided into a golf cart which collided into another truck causing minor damages,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bryan was taken to the Schneider Hospital where he later expired, according to Chichester.

The TIB is actively investigating this accident.