Police Try To Identify Body Washed Up Near St. Thomas Marine Terminal Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are trying to identify a man whose body was washed up near the St. Thomas marine terminal early today.

Virgin Islands Police said the body was discovered near the Edward Wilmoth Blyden IV Marine Terminal at 6:04 a.m.

A concerned citizen contacted 911 and reported that there was a person floating in the water, causing police to investigate the area around the terminal, according to the VIPD.

Officers discovered the body of an unresponsive male and contacted Emergency Medical Technicians who concluded “that the male did not have any vital signs,” police said.

“The identity of this male is unknown currently,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.”

Anyone having any information about this incident is urged to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at

340-642-8449. You can also contact 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.