59-Year-Old Driver Falls Asleep At Wheel, Causes Deadly Crash In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Lionel Berry Drive, causing a crash that killed a passenger in his car early this morning.

Emergency 911 dispatchers received a report of a one-car collision on Lionel Berry Drive near Nadal Grocery at 3:55 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police responded to the scene and found a 2019 Toyota Camry that collided with a pole in front of the sign near the business, according to the VIPD.

An investigation revealed that the driver a 59-year-old male was operating the vehicle heading

westward on Lionel Berry Drive, police said.

The vehicle was occupied by a male in the front passenger seat, a 63-year-old and 57-year-old female occupied the rear seats. The driver fell asleep and collided into a concrete pole in front of the business sign. according to police.

The driver and front seat passengers sustained minor injuries, the right rear passenger complained of pain to her entire body and was transported by ambulance to the Schneider Hospital, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Anita Balani, 57, sustained fatal injuries and expired on the scene, according to Chichester.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, the police spokeswoman said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau on St. Thomas is actively investigating this case.