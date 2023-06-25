Body Found At Sapphire Beach Marina

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are working to identify a body found floating in the water at the Sapphire Beach Marina early Saturday night.

The case began at 7:25 p.m. when a 911 caller reported the body, and officers and Emergency Medical Technicians responded and confirmed finding the partially decomposed body of a male on the eastern side of Sapphire Beach Marina, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

MISSING PERSON: Jeffrey Coleman of St. Thomas.

“The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy,” according to Dratte.

Virgin Islands Police issued a missing person alert Saturday for Jeffrey Coleman, who lived on a boat in Sapphire Beach Marina, after he was reported missing on Friday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Coleman was last seen on Tuesday at Sapphire Beach Marina on the east side of St. Thomas, according to police.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.