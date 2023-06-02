Help Police Find Haiti National Jean Sterling Wanted For Sunday Assault In Smith Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a Haitian national wanted for an assault on St. Thomas.

Jean W. Sterling, 47, of Port-au-Prince, is wanted in connection to an assault that took place in Smith Bay on Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police said the alleged assault is considered to be an instance of domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

Sterling is a black male with brown eyes, a shaved head, a brown complexion and a stocky build. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

If see Jean Sterling, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to immediately notify 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5535.