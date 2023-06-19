Police Investigating Armed Robbery In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the downtown area of St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

The 911 Central Dispatch received a call at 2:45 p.m. about a possible robbery that occurred in the area of Wimmelskaft Gade, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Richard Callwood Command patrol officers were dispatched and conducted an inspection of the area, according to the VIPD.

During the inspection, police met with the victims who stated that “a black male forcibly robbed them and pointed a gun at them then fled the area,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is presently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal

Investigation Bureau Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5513 or Crime Stoppers USVI

at 1-800-222-8477.