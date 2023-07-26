Bryan Comments On Appeals Court Ruling Regarding Port Hamilton Refinery Restart

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement Tuesday on a ruling by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals stating that the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority in requiring Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation to get a Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit before restarting the refinery on St. Croix:

“The court’s decision today is a significant milestone in the refinery restart and for the St. Croix

manufacturing economy. It affirms my longstanding position that the Environmental Protection Agency was less than judicious in requiring this permit.

“As a former employee at that very refinery, I understand its value to the Virgin Islanders who rely on this critical industry to feed their families and, as governor, remain fully committed to the safety of those individuals and the residents of St. Croix as we strive to realize environmental and economic justice in our community.”