Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas on Friday night.

The crash occurred on Veterans Drive just east of the Boy Scout building minutes before 10:43 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A concerned citizen called 911 dispatchers and reported that a male had fallen off of his motorcycle and was “unconscious and breathing,” according to the VIPD.

Photo courtesy of the VIPD

When officers arrived on the crash scene, the male, later identified as 21-year-old Daveonte Teshawn Parris, was being treated in the ambulance, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Parris was operating a motorcycle heading east on Veterans Drive and when he lost control just after the Boy Scout building, according to Dratte.

“The motorcycle rode onto the sidewalk and collided into the De Beltjen Road rocky embankment,” he said.

Parris was transported by ambulance to Schneider Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the VIPD spokesman said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau is actively investigating this fatal accident