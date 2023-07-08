VIFEMS Warns of ‘Hazardous Smoke’ From Bovoni Landfill Fire in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Fire Service is working to contain “a very large, deep seated fire” at the Bovoni landfill in St. Thomas.

VIFEMS issued an urgent community alert to inform residents and businesses near the Bovoni Landfill about an ongoing fire incident on Friday.

The fire at the Bovoni Landfill can potentially release hazardous smoke and airborne particles into

the surrounding areas. In light of this, we are providing the following guidelines for respiratory

health and safety to all residents and businesses close to the landfill:

Limit Outdoor Activities: We strongly advise residents, especially those with respiratory

issues, young children, and older adults, to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities until

further notice. Minimizing exposure to smoke and airborne particles is crucial for

maintaining good respiratory health. Close Windows and Doors: Keep windows and doors of your homes, offices, and other

establishments in the affected area closed to prevent the entry of smoke and pollutants. Use

air conditioning units or air purifiers with HEPA filters, if available, to maintain indoor air

quality. Avoid Physical Exertion: Engaging in strenuous activities can lead to increased inhalation

of pollutants. It is recommended to avoid rigorous exercise or actions that may cause heavy

breathing, especially outdoors. Use Respiratory Protection: If you must venture outdoors, utilize N95 or P100 respirator

masks, which can effectively filter out fine particles from the air. These masks provide a

layer of protection against harmful substances present in the smoke.

“We understand that this situation may cause concern and inconvenience. We assure you that

appropriate authorities and emergency response teams are working to contain the fire and mitigate

its impact,” VIFEMS said. “We urge everyone to cooperate with local authorities, follow their instructions, and assist neighbors who may require additional support during this incident.”

Experienced St. Thomas Rescue officers are assisting with firefighting operations, along with a variety of other roles.

“We thank the various businesses, food vendors and private individuals for their donations of food, water, love and support, and of course the crews all every agency on the scene who are working tirelessly in these dangerous conditions,” St. Thomas Rescue said.