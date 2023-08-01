Cops Arrest Man For Brandishing A Weapon In Front of Two Others at Emancipation Garden

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted for brandishing a weapon in front of two others in Emancipation Garden in April surrendered to authorities without incident on Monday.

Kishon Melford Herbert, 39, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, brandishing a firearm, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Herbert was positively identified as the suspect who pointed a firearm at two individuals in Emancipation Garden on April 23, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Kishon Melford Herbert, 39, of St. Thomas

Herbert turned himself in voluntarily to police after he was informed that there was an active warrant for his arrest, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

He was arrested, booked, and processed after being placed under arrest. Bail for Herbert was set at

$25,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572. Contact can also be made to 911, Crime Stoppers

V.I. at 1(800)222-TIPS, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at

340-715-5506.