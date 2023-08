CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Nominee Kevin McCurdy announces that the Department of Finance St.Thomas office will be closed Wednesday, August 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for

Employee Appreciation Day.

The St.Croix office remains open and will be forwarded any calls that come into the St. Thomas office during that time.

The St. Thomas office will resume normal business hours on Thursday, August 31, 2023.