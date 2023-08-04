Female pedestrian dies after being trapped under careening car in Kmart parking lot

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A driver lost control of their vehicle and killed a pedestrian after first hitting “several” other vehicles and a cart return in the parking lot of Kmart Lockhart Gardens in St. Thomas this morning, authorities said.

The accident began when a vehicle traveling on Rumar Drive and turned into the Lockhart Garden parking lot in the area of KMart about 8:15 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The operator of the vehicle attempted to park in a parking space but lost control of the vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“The vehicle traveled through approximately four parking spaces,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Along the way the vehicle collided with several other vehicles, a cart return, as well as a pedestrian. Unfortunately the pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained in this collision.”

.Lavern Liburd-Thompson, 65, was positively identified by family members as the deceased pedestrian, according to Dratte.

Rescue officers responded to a report of a person trapped underneath a vehicle in the vicinity of K-Mart Lockhart Gardens at 8:15 a.m., St. Thomas Rescue said.

“Upon arrival, rescue officers, along with ambulance crews found an unresponsive female

trapped underneath a vehicle that had been moving through the parking lot, according to St. Thomas Rescue.

The female victim was extricated by rescue officers with the assistance of the Virgin Islands Fire &

Emergency Medical Service (VIFEMS) and transported to hospital in critical condition, St. Thomas Rescue said.

“Information as to the occupants of the vehicle is unavailable at this time,” the rescue operation said.