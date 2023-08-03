Help Police Find Suspect Wanted For Stalking On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a suspect wanted for questioning in a stalking incident on St. Thomas.

Marvin A. Rivera Jr., 45, of Altona, is being actively sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department in reference to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Rivera is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The wanted poster was issued today is in reference to a March 22 incident that took place in Bovoni, according to the VIPD.

If you see Marvin Rivera Jr., or know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact 911 or Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.