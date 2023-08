FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was arrested on an illegal gun charge today.

Aliek Jacob Hatchett, who was arrested today and charged with carrying a weapon openly or concealed, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Detective Leon Cruz of the VIPD made the arrest of Hatchett today, according to Dratte.

No further information was currently available about this pending criminal matter.

VIPD mugshot of Aliek Jacob Hatchett on St. Croix.