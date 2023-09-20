Education Sets New School Schedule Due To Heat Wave

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Department of Education adjusted the schedule for six St. Croix schools due to the current heat wave.

The adjustments affect school’s hours of operation and first take effect on Monday, September 25, 2023, according to VIDE.

The actions are a direct response to the challenges posed by the ongoing and severe heatwave that has been affecting the district. On September 18th, heat risks were updated for the territory resulting in a Heat Warning being issued, VIDE said.

“The recent heatwave has created unfavorable learning conditions for students, faculty, and staff across several schools in the St. Croix District,” VIDE said in a prepared statement.

“The health and well-being of students and personnel are paramount, and the district has taken decisive action to address the impact of the extreme weather by identifying schools most impacted,” it added.

Following comprehensive assessments of the school facilities, the district has identified and categorized six schools where more than 50% of the campus lacks functional air conditioning units. These schools require immediate attention to improve the conditions.

Effective Monday, September 25, 2023, the St. Croix School District will implement schedule adjustments aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of the heatwave on students, faculty, and staff. These changes to the daily schedule are designed to offer much-needed relief during the hottest hours of the day.

Revised Daily Schedules:

Ø Juanita Gardine and Eulalie Rivera PreK-8 Schools: These schools will begin the school day at 7:30am and end at 12:30pm, with class periods lasting 45 minutes each. This earlier start time allows for instruction during the cooler morning hours, and lunch will be provided on a staggered schedule.

ADJUSTED DAILY SCHEDULE:

Subject Area Start Time End Time Homeroom & Morning Announcements 7:30 AM 7:35 AM 1 7:35 AM 8:20 AM 2 8:25 AM 9:10 AM 3 9:15 AM 10:00 AM 4 10:05 AM 10:50 AM 5 10:55 AM 11:40 AM 6 11:45 AM 12:30 PM

John H. Woodson Jr. High School: Will begin at 8:00am and end at 1:15pm. Class periods have been reduced from 55 minutes to 45 minutes each.

ADJUSTED DAILY SCHEDULE:

Period Start Time End Time 1 8:00 AM 8:45 AM 2 8:48 AM 9:33 AM 3 9:36 AM 10:21 AM 4 10:24 AM 11:09 AM 5 11:12 AM 11:57 AM Lunch 11:57 AM 12:27 PM 6 12:30 PM 1:15 PM

St. Croix Central High School; St. Croix Educational Complex; and the Career & Educational Technical Center: These schools will begin the school day at their regular start time of 7:40am, but will end earlier, at 1:05pm. Class periods have been reduced from 75 minutes to 65 minutes.

ADJUSTED DAILY SCHEDULE:

Period Start Time End Time 1 7:40 AM 8:45 AM 3 8:50 AM 9:55 AM 4 10:00 AM 11:05 AM Lunch 11:10 AM 11:55 AM 5 12:00 PM 1:05 PM

For all schools, bus transportation will continue to be available daily for students commuting to and from each school campus. It is important for the public to note that for the following schools,

morning routes can commence as early as 6:45am to accommodate students:

Juanita Gardine, Eulalie Rivera PreK-8, and the John H. Woodson Jr. High School.

In the afternoon, buses will also be provided as each school dismisses. Parents are welcome to also begin pickups at scheduled dismissal times.

The St. Croix District wants to assure the public that these measures are temporary and have been implemented to create a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for students during the current heatwave period. The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) will closely monitor temperatures and heat conditions, to assess when regular school hours will be resumed.

The Department acknowledges that these adjustments are not an ideal long-term solution and is actively working to address the operational needs of schools within the district. The VIDE seeks the support and cooperation of parents, students, faculty, and staff during this challenging period.

Together, we can navigate the heatwave and continue our mission of transforming today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders in safe and comfortable environments.