Kirwan Terrace Shooting Leaves One Dead In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are sifting through leads to find the shooter of a 25-year-pld man at a St. Thomas housing project on Tuesday afternoon.

Kiante Christopher was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:06 p.m., and police responded to a 911 call about gunfire near Kirwan Terrace in Charlotte Amalie West..

REST IN PEACE: Kiante Christopher, 25, on St. Thomas

Christopher was transported to Schneider Hospital in a private vehicle, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said..

‘”Richard Callwood Command units made contact with an unresponsive male at SRMC who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Shortly thereafter, the male succumbed to his injuries.”

Police have not said whether investigators have identified any possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Christopher’s death is the 31st homicide in the territory so far this year, including 16 on St. Thomas and 15 on St. Croix.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.org.