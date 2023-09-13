Man Charged With Domestic Violence Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man is in jail on St. Thomas on charges of assault after a woman told police a man strangled her.

Rasheen St. Juste, 45, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

St. Juste was placed under arrest at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for allegedly physically assaulting his wife during a verbal dispute on September 7, 2023 at the R2R Lounge, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Rasheen St. Juste, 45, of St. Thomas

“The victim stated that St. Juste strangled her causing her to fall to the ground where she sustained

further injuries,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The victim further explained to investigators that she immediately travelled to the

Richard N. Callwood Command to file a report following the incident, according to Freeman.

St. Juste surrendered himself to officers assigned to the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit late Tuesday afternoon, she said.

No bail was offered due to the territory’s domestic violence laws. The suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-

2211 Ext. 5535.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB.