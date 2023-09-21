Man Who Punched Woman In Face During Bar Brawl, Brandished Machine Gun, Admits Guilt

CHRISTIANSTED — A drunken St. Croix man who punched a female bar patron in the face — and brandished a machine gun in front of four people — is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Victor Hugo Cannegieter II, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Golden Rock to illegal possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III set a sentencing date for Cannegieter on January 5, 2024.

VIPD mug shot of Victor Hugo Cannegieter II, 31, of St. Croix.

Cannegieter faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Smith.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court documents, during the evening hours of June 7, 2023, Cannegieter arrived at Castaways Restaurant, located in Estate Solitude on St. Croix, in an inebriated state.

Cannegieter engaged in a verbal altercation with two men, before being asked to leave Castaways

by the bartender.

Later that same evening, Cannegieter returned to Castaways and engaged in a physical brawl with two women.

During that brawl, Cannegieter attempted to pull a .40 caliber Glock pistol out of his waistband. The bartender wrestled the pistol from Cannegieter and kept it away from him.

Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) officers subsequently arrived at the scene and placed Cannegieter under arrest.

Upon examination, law enforcement authorities determined that the pistol had been fitted

with a “chip,” which is a part designed and intended for use in converting a firearm into a weapon

capable of fully automatic fire, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

The pistol was fully operable and it had been fitted with an extended magazine that had been loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case

with the assistance of the VIPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye is prosecuting the case.

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/49542397/USA_v_Cannegieter_II

https://viconsortium.com/caribbean-crime/virgin-islands-man-arrested-after-reportedly-punching-female-patron-brandishing-firearm