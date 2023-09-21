Multiple Agencies Battle Persistent Bovoni Landfill Fire, VITEMA Director Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen and Assistant Commissioner of Health Reuben Malloy held a briefing Wednesday that provided residents of the Territory with an update on the firefight that continues at the Bovoni Landfill.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. declared a State of Emergency on Monday, Sept. 18, citing the aggressive landfill fire and challenging smoke conditions that began Sept. 14.

Extreme smoke from the fire forced the closure of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School and The Antilles School.

A combined effort, led by VI Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS), has ensued for 20 hours each day, using fire crews from St. Thomas and St John, as well as water hauler trucks coordinated by the VI Waste Management Authority (VIWMA). VIFEMS Director Daryl George is incident commander.

On Wednesday, VIFEMS, VITEMA and the VI National Guard received air support from the Puerto Rico National Guard in the form of a rotary wing aircraft and crew that doused water on the landfill using a ‘bambi bucket’. The bucket holds 660 gallons of water per trip, which was dropped on the landfill during several rounds. It was anticipated that additional air support will be required on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Health Malloy advised the public that the dousing of the fire with water may temporarily affect air quality in the vicinity of the landfill. He advised individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children to take precautions, such as staying indoors and using air purifiers, if available.

Additionally, Malloy said the extinguishing process may produce odors and irritants in the air, and that while these are generally not harmful, residents may experience temporary discomfort.

The Waste Management Authority has confirmed that the landfill will remain closed on Thursday.

Another briefing is scheduled to take place today at 1 p.m. from Government House on St. Croix.