Shooting In Frenchtown Bar Sends Patrons Scurrying For Cover

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a shooting on St. Thomas that sent bar patrons scurrying for cover after gunshots were fired early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting at the Jungle Night Club in Frenchtown at 1:25 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police met with the Jungle Night Club’s management who told them that a disturbance occurred at their establishment “where male and female patrons were involved,” according to the VIPD.

Interior of the Jungle Night Club in Frenchtown on St. Thomas.

“Management also explained that although their security attempted to separate the individuals involved, the disturbance escalated quickly, whereas shots were fired, and individuals fled the area,” VIPD spokeswoman Antenisha Zamis said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS

(8477).