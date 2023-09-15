Police Report Death By Suicide In Anna’s Hope

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating the apparent death of a young man by suicide in Anna’s Hope on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported a suicide at a residence within Estate Anna’s Hope at 5:09 p.m., according to the VIPD.

EMS, Fire, and VIPD were dispatched to the scene and the first officer to arrive met with the mother of the deceased, who had called 911, police said.

The woman stated that at approximately 5:00 p.m., when she arrived home, she observed her son 24-year-old Akil M. Emanuel at a distance, hanging from a tree located at the rear of their property, according to police.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health reminds you that if you are feeling distressed and can’t find alone space to call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Text 988 anytime, day or night. It’s free. It’s confidential. And it’s at your fingertips.

“She further explained that with the assistance of another family member, they sliced the cord that was observed around the deceased’s neck and assisted him to the ground,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “She then called the 911 Emergency Call Center for assistance while she proceeded to preform CPR until help arrived.”

Emergency Medical Technicians were on the scene and pronounced Emanuel dead at approximately 5:25 p.m., according to Dratte.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of Emanuel expressed condolences and grief on social media after learning of his passing.

“ Akil Emanuel bro y man I jus see u the other days u tell me life is good n look wat u did bro.” Luis Dela Cruz said. “Come on Man U tell me u was going to pass my by me n I waited n u ever show up but bro R.I.P L.L.A u will never be forgotten bro “