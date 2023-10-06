Help Police Find Kamane ‘Bubbles’ Joseph Wanted For Domestic Violence on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your assistance to find a man wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix.

Kamane “Bubbles” Joseph, 33, of Estate Smithfield, is wanted for a second-degree assault incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Joseph is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 6-feet,1-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The suspect with the nickname of “Bubbles” is known to frequent the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion, Hannah’s Rest and Campo Rico areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Kamane Joseph has some distinguishing marks to further identify him such as the word “MOB” on his right hand and a bubble tattoo on his right arm.

If you see Joseph, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Detective Jodyne Ambrose at 340-778-2211. You can also call Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.