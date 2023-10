FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) notified all haulers that due to adverse weather conditions at the Anguilla Landfill, VIWMA will limit the frequency of haulers allowed to dump at the landfill until 12 noon.

VIWMA thanks the community for their patience and cooperation.

For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-474-2811 or email [email protected].