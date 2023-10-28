WAPA Island-Wide Power Outages On St. Croix From Hurricane Tammy’s Outer Bands

CHRISTIANSTED — Power outages are ongoing across St. Croix starting early this morning due to a fault at Estate Richmond Power Plant.

The outage is affecting over 18,000 people. It is unclear when services will resume.

Transport and business disruptions are likely in affected areas; businesses without backup generators could temporarily suspend operations.

Mobile, voice, and internet service disruptions are probable. The outages could also affect ATMs and fueling stations.

The blackouts may adversely impact security protocols, including alarm systems and electronic fences, prompting increased opportunistic criminal activity.

“Please be advised of a major electrical service interruption affecting all customers in the St. Croix district following the loss of generation at the Estate Richmond Power Plant,” WAPA said about 2:00 a.m. today. “Plant personnel are actively working to restore service to all feeders as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

