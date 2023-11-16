Help Cops Find Missing Person Kassahun Diop Stapleton-Harris on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man who is missing on St. Thomas.

Kassahun Diop Stapleton-Harris, 26. of Anna’s Retreat, was last seen Monday in Red Hook on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Stapleton-Harris was last seen wearing black knee-length jeans, a red t-shirt and black Crocs shoes, according to the VIPD.

The missing person is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He is known to frequent Vitraco Park and its surrounding areas on St. Thomas.

Stapleton-Harris drives a black Toyota Rav 4 with Virgin Islands license plate number THA-689.

If you see Kassahun Diop Stapleton-Harris please call 911 or the Virgin Island Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 340-642-8449.