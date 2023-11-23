Masonic Lodges Give Back This Thanksgiving

KINGSHILL — In an appreciated gesture of community support, the Masonic Organizations of the U.S. Virgin Islands committed to making a difference this Thanksgiving.

Two weeks ago, they donated three turkeys and $200 to Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands for the annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for the senior residents at Flambouyant Gardens. They also assisted with serving the food at a luncheon on Tuesday.

This annual contribution is not just a donation it’s an example of the unwavering dedication to uplifting our community. The turkeys and financial support generously provided by Cornerstone Lodge #176, Cornerstone Pearls #191, and Paradise Lodge #170 play a vital role in ensuring that the seniors at Flambouyant Gardens experience the warmth and joy of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands expresses profound gratitude to the Masonic Organizations for their ongoing commitment to our mission. Their selfless contributions, both in service and financial support, consistently positively impact the lives of those we serve. The Thanksgiving Luncheon is more than a meal; it celebrates unity, kindness, and the spirit of giving.

As we enter this season of gratitude, the Masonic Organization’s generosity shines as a beacon, inspiring others to join the collective effort to create a community where everyone feels cared for and cherished. LSSVI CEO Mrs. Junia John-Straker cheerfully notes, “We are grateful and honored to have such dedicated partners who share our mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of the most vulnerable populations in our community.”