Showers forecast along with hazardous marine conditions

SAN JUAN — In the morning residents can expect stable weather conditions with a few showers. Then by the afternoon into the night hours, a more variable weather pattern is forecast, with more showers across sectors in the east and south of Puerto Rico due to more moisture moving into the area.

For the Beachgoers and mariners, Dangerous maritime and coastal conditions are expected across most local beaches for all the weekend into early next week. Seas will build up to nine feet and breaking waves up to seven feet today, increasing to 10 feet from tomorrow onwards.