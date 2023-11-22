St. Croix residents in affected areas warned not to brush teeth with potable water

CHRISTIANSTED — The USVI Unified Command stressed today that St. Croix residents in affected areas should not brush their teeth with water suspected to contain high levels of lead and copper.

On November 18, Governor Albert Bryan received notice of the approval of a federal emergency declaration in response to hazardous levels of lead and copper detected in the water supply on St. Croix.

The Department of Health is revisiting its earlier position on the use of potable water on St. Croix for brushing teeth.

Initially, the department said that brushing with potable water is permissible.

However, following further investigation, the DOH now urges the public not to use potable water for this purpose until further notice.

Bathing and showering are safe, as human skin does not absorb lead.

