Traffic stop for tinted windows ends in firearm, drug arrest in Frederiksted town

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested on gun and drug charges after being pulled over for excessively tinted windows while driving on Emancipation Drive in Frederiksted town on Saturday afternoon.

Zaphique R. Jacobs, 29, of Grove Place, was arrested and charged carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers with the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) were on patrol in Frederiksted Town about 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, according to the VIPD.

At that time they spotted a gray Chevy Cruze moving on Emancipation Drive that was being operated with heavily tinted front windshield which passed the AS1 line, police said.

When officers stopped the vehicle, a strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana emanated from inside of the vehicle, according to police.

A search was conducted of the Chevy Cruze and as a result, a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number was recovered along with several clear mason jars and clear sandwich bags containing what appeared to be marijuana, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Jacobs was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.