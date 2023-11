CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Some EMS and rescue personnel worked to pull a driver from a burning car at a bin site in southeast St. Thomas on Wednesday.

Some 911 emergency callers reported that a car was on fire with a person trapped inside at the bin site in Nadir Hill, officials said.

“Resources mobilized to a person trapped in a vehicle on fire in the area of Nadir Hill dumpsters,” St. Thomas Rescue said. “Please avoid the area, and watch for responding emergency vehicles.”