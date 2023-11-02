Water advisory issued for St. Croix as of Nov. 1 due to high levels of toxic metals

CHRISTIANSTED – Officials have declared a state of emergency and advised the public not to consume drinking water on Saint Croix as of November 1 after tests have shown unacceptable levels of lead and copper.

Officials state that the water can be used for cleaning but is unsuitable for drinking and cooking. The government has announced a price freeze on bottled water. The duration of the water advisory is unclear.

Business disruptions are likely for businesses and organizations that rely on public water.

SOURCE: Crisis24