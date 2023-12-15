Daughter tries to reunite with Mom who vanished on the beach 34 years ago

CHRISTIANSTED — A daughter is still doggedly looking for clues to the disappearance of her mother Geralda Camacho on St. Croix 34 years ago.

Carol Moon made her desperate appeal in the Facebook group “What’s Happening On St. Croix.”

Moon said her mother’s Social Security identification card carried the name “Geralda Robles.”

Hurricane Hugo struck St. Croix 34 years ago on September 17-18, 1989.

MISSING PERSON: Geralda Camacho, estimated to be 60 now, in her younger years.

“Has anyone seen my mom? She disappeared on the beach in Christiansted, St. Croix USVI one morning on her way to pick up food stamps in Christiansted. They found her purse and towel that she used to cover her head as she shaved it bald that morning before she disappeared. Her name is Geralda Camacho but on her social security card it said Geralda Robles. I am trying to find her and hoping she is still alive she would be in her close to 60 now. Thank you.”