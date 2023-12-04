DPNR announces schedule for St. Croix archery field

FREDERIKSTED — The Isaac Gateword James Park and Archery Field in Estate La Grange is open to the community on Saturdays.

DPNR said the field is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those with advanced skill levels and their own personal equipment and on Sunday’s beginners are welcome from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All other interested groups, clubs, schools, and teams can contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) to schedule training outside of field and equipment maintenance times.

Interested individuals may receive training in introductory archery, based on the National Archery in the Schools program (NASP). As archers improve, they may stay with NASP or choose from various archery styles, learn about maintenance, and can practice with a variety of bow types. Advanced archers who show proficiency also have a chance to practice with 3D hunting targets, and to compete internationally.

All archery participants are advised to take necessary precautions to remain safe on and around the archery field. All participants are required to complete and sign a waiver form annually. “Archers are encouraged to not wear loose clothing – which may catch and tear on the bow string. Closed-toe shoes and socks as well as bringing a hat, sunscreen, and drinking-water are also suggested,” said Dr. William Coles, Chief of Environmental Education at DFW.

In 1985, the Legislature named this park after Isaac Gateword James, a prominent chemist and chief engineer at the LaGrange sugar factory. James excelled in academics and was educated in Denmark. He later became owner of several plantations on St. Croix, including Brooks Hill and Robe’s Hill. DFW is honored to provide signage at the “Isaac Gateword James Park and Archery Field,” which was installed earlier this month.For more information or to schedule archery training email [email protected] or call (340) 773-1082 extension 2277.