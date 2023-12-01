Former Cape Air employee and his drug mule given 1.6 years in prison for coke trafficking

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A former Cape Air employee and his drug mule were given just over a year and a half in prison for trying to move five pounds of cocaine on Spirit Airlines flight.

Ahkoi Smith 25, and Shakari Francis, 27, each of St. Thomas, were sentenced to 20 months incarceration on their convictions of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said today.

According to court documents, on January 11, 2023, Customs and Border Protection officers observed Francis, a Cape Air employee, on an airport surveillance camera entering the men’s restroom in the departure terminal.

Officers approached Francis, who later admitted that he was paid $2,000.00 to deliver two bricks of cocaine to Smith in the restroom.

Officers later established a passenger screening station at the Spirit Airlines departure gate at the Cyril E. King Airport.

As the officers approached Smith, he ran unto the active runway to escape, but was immediately

apprehended. Smith was found in possession of a red “Jordan” backpack containing two bricks

of cocaine, weighing about 2.25 kilograms.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security

Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.