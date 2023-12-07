Liberty Foundation Donates $60,000 Through its 26th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Liberty Foundation continues to support communities in the USVI with the donation of $60,000 to six local nonprofit organizations. The funds were raised through the foundation’s 26th annual Golf Invitational Tournament.

The six nonprofits in the USVI that received donations from the tournament were The Children’s Museum of St. Croix, Family Resource Center in St. Thomas, Friends of the Virgin Islands National Parks in St. John, Virgin Islands Surfing Federation in St. Thomas, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, and Y-TEENS VI in St. Thomas.

“With this donation, we are giving the USVI a brighter future by empowering these six amazing nonprofits to do their work every day,” said Catherine Kling, director of commercial sales at Liberty VI. “In addition to the funds, we put our hearts and our hands into this effort as well.”

The organization’s leaders expressed their gratefulness immediately upon receiving the news. “We appreciate your generous donations that enable us to keep offering valuable services in our community,” said Anya Stuart, executive director of Family Resource Center.

Eleanor Hirsh, from The Children’s Museum of St. Croix, was grateful as well. “Thank you so much for your vote of confidence through your donation to The Children’s Museum of St. Croix. We are excited to continue to be a partner in providing enriching, innovative learning opportunities to children and families in the St. Croix community.”

“The starting point of the goodwill chain that allows us to continue creating a positive impact on so many lives begins with the generosity and commitment that we receive from our sponsors and collaborators. This makes it possible for nonprofit organizations in the USVI to continue making a difference and transforming lives,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director. “Through the grants that Liberty Foundation gives, our partners are able to provide essential programs under our four pillars: education, social wellbeing and health, arts and culture, and environmental protection.”

Since 2020, Liberty Foundation has awarded over $338,500 in grants to nonprofit organizations in the USVI to help fund a variety of community initiatives that support childcare, education, and environmental protection in the USVI.