Man enraged at seeing woman damaged his vehicle allegedly strangles her and gets bail

FREDERIKSTED — A man enraged at seeing his girlfriend had damaged his vehicle allegedly strangled her only to be released on $101 bail afterwards. The girlfriend remains in prison on an assault charge.

Zularian Serrano, 27, was arrested and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Elijah Drew, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Elijah Drew, 27, of St. Croix.

The incident began about 6:45 a.m. Monday, when 911 dispatchers got a telephone call of a domestic disturbance at the Mount Pleasant Housing Project, police said.

Officers at the scene determined that a physical altercation took place between Drew and

his intimate partner, Serrano, according to police.

“Ms. Serrano assaulted Mr. Drew and damaged his vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Mr. Drew became enraged and strangled Ms. Serrano and damaged her property.”

Drew and Serrano were taken to the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station where they were read their Miranda Rights and “admitted to the incident,” according to Chichester.

VIPD mug shot of Zularian Serrano, 27, of St. Croix.

Drew’s defense attorney secured his release after bail was posted in the amount of $101.00.

Serrano was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

The couple is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.