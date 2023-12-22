New Police Sergeants Sworn In This Week

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Police Department held a swearing in ceremony at the R.H. Amphlett Leader Justice Center by Superior Court Judge Yvette Ross-Edwards for newly promoted Police Sergeants in St. Croix on Tuesday.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Center by Superior Court Judge Debra Watlington in St. Thomas on Wednesday.

Promoted to Police Sergeant St. Croix:

Cadre Emanuel Morales, Jr.

Detective Moses President

Detective Melissa Banuelos

Detective Aisha Jules

Officer Danisha Samuel-Santos

Promoted to Police Sergeant St. Thomas:

Cadre Shawell Turnbull-Greenaway

Detective Jamaal Fleming

Detective Tamia Freeman

Officer James Dowe, Jr.

Officer Vernon Carr

Detective Chanise Potter

“I have full confidence that these newly promoted officers and detectives are more than capable to rise to the task of being promoted to Police Sergeants,” Police Commissioner Ray A. Martinez said. “Sergeants are the backbone of Management and can at times feel like a heavy toll. It is no longer about the physical aspect of leaving your shift and returning the next day, it is now important that you understand you are now responsible for making sure everyone makes it home to be able to serve our community another day. My officers are second to none and I stand on that knowing these Sergeants are going to do extremely well.”

