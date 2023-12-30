OBITUARY NOTICE: Leon Battiste, 78

CHARLOTTE AMALIE

It is with a heavy heart we report the passing of Leon Battiste, a cherished resident of St. Thomas. His departure from this earth occurred this spring in Georgia, and he was 78 years old. While his passing undoubtedly brings sorrow, it is essential to remember the rich life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.

A Life Well Lived

Battiste was born to Leon Lauritz Battiste and Marianna James Battiste, who predeceased him. Over his lifetime, he also bid farewell to several of his siblings. However, Leon Battiste is survived by a loving wife, Nieta E. Battiste, his children, one brother, and many sisters and in-laws. His expansive family, comprising grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, godchildren, and special friends, stands as a testament to the love and warmth he radiated.

A Farewell to Remember

Those close to Battiste are invited to pay their respects at viewings and the funeral service at the Nisky Moravian Church. His final resting place will be the Nisky Moravian Cemetery, a fitting location reflecting his deep roots in the Virgin Islands community. All funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers.

Preserving Memories

In keeping with the digital age, the notice encourages friends and family to share memories and condolences online—as a testament to the far-reaching impact of Battiste’s life. As we bid farewell to Leon Battiste, his memory lives on in the hearts of his loved ones. His life was a tapestry of love and community, and his legacy will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.