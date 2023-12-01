USVI Lady Eagles Earn Their First Victory In 2-1 Win Over The Bahamas

NASSAU — The U.S. Virgin Islands earned their first victory on the Road to Women’s Gold Cup with a 2-1 win over the Bahamas in Group C of League C on Wednesday afternoon.

The result gives USVI a second-place standing with four points through three matches, while Bahamas remain in third-place with one point after four matches.

It was an exciting and wide-open start between the two teams and USVI were first to strike, as Mackiesh Taylor gave her side a 1-0 lead in the 16’ by skillfully volleying in a ball past Bahamas GK Kendi Outten, who had come off her line to try to collect a flicked-on header off a throw-in.

Bahamas would respond though in the 31’ and pulled level 1-1 through Kenyonique Thompson, who pounced on a rebound off USVI GK Levania Lawrence and slotted home for the equalizer.

Back came USVI just three minutes later and it was 2-1 to the visitors, as Bianca Canizio chested down a cross from the right wing and then finished with aplomb past Outten.

The second half saw Bahamas push hard to try to even score, but at every time of asking the USVI defense held firm to nail down the victory and the three points.

The match was played at the Roscow A. L. Davies Soccer Field in Nassau, Bahamas.