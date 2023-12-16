VIPA chooses World War II-era designer to ‘develop and improve’ USVI airports

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Global sustainable design and engineering firm, Stantec, has been selected by the Port Authority as the first sole consultant for both the Cyril E King Airport in St. Thomas and the Henry E Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix.

The firm will provide comprehensive airport consulting services for ongoing development and improvement program at each airport simultaneously.

Design and construction oversight efforts will include a wide range of infrastructure projects funded via the Airport Improvement Program which is administered by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Southern Region.

Stantec’s service offerings will also include Technical Advisory Services for the oversight of VIPA’s Public-Private Partnership (P3) Airport Terminal Redevelopment Program, a five-year redevelopment program to expand and modernize both airport terminals. This program is expected to continue through late 2029.

Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix

“Stantec has a long history of supporting and delivering airport infrastructure and aviation terminal expansion projects in the Caribbean,” noted Dave Dargie, vice president and aviation leader for airport infrastructure in the Caribbean.

“We look forward to supporting the Virgin Islands Port Authority in its long-term vision for the future, and the growth and development of its aviation facilities throughout the territory.”

New approach for improved efficiency

Traditionally, VIPA has utilised separate consultants to service their two international airport facilities. According to Stantec, the decision to utilise a single unified consultant supporting both airports will allow for an effective and efficient transfer of information from project to project and airport to airport.

This marks a major turning point in VIPA’s approach to how it manages and oversees improvements and redevelopment at its airport facilities in the US Virgin Islands.

Efficiencies are gained as the project team can work nimbly and interchangeably between VIPA’s airports. Funding and regulatory agency engagement can also be streamlined as project elements can be bundled throughout the various processes.

“Selecting Stantec as the singular consultant for the Cyril E. King and Henry E. Rohlsen Airports will streamline our engineering services and capital program needs,” said Preston Beyer, director of engineering at VIPA.

“We are projecting increased travel demand in the US Virgin Islands, and having a unified extension of our team will help us prepare and support that growth.”

Stantec’s aviation team has extensive experience delivering projects in the Caribbean, including runway rehabilitation and upgrades for the Owen Roberts International Airport and the Grantley Adams International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean.

Stantec also served as the lead designer for the redevelopment of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, an airport dating back to pre-World War II.

SOURCE: Airport World