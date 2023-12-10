Weekend weather forecast: Hazardous marine conditions still in play, NWS says

SAN JUAN — A long-dominant period northwesterly to northerly swell spreading across the regional waters and increasing trade winds, generated by a strong surface high pressure system across the western-central Atlantic, will promote hazardous marine and life-threatening surf zone conditions today and into next week. The highest seas and winds are likely between today and Sunday. Increased shower activity is also possible but with no significant impact.

POTENTIAL RISKS AND IMPACTS

Marine: Hazardous seas of up to 7-10 feet, occasionally up to 11 feet, and wind speeds of 15-25

knots with gusts of up to 30 knots are likely through at least midweek. Since these conditions will

pose a risk for small craft, Small Craft Advisories are in effect through at least Wednesday for most

local waters, except the coastal waters of southwestern Puerto Rico, where small craft should

exercise caution.

Surf Zone: Life-threatening swimming and rip current conditions due to large breaking waves of up to 10-13 feet. As a result, a High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 PM this evening for the north-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. Furthermore, a High Rip Current Risk is also in place for these

beaches and southeastern Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands beaches through at least late Tuesday night.