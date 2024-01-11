Adventure In The Seas – The Turtle Diaries

FREDERIKSTED — Mark Walters took photos of a green sea turtle during a diving adventure off the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on Wednesday.

Walters is a U.S. Virgin Islands native, FEMA retiree and avid diver who loves the underwater wonderland around St. Croix.

This example of a visual “Turtle Diary” was witnessed by thrilled snorkelers from a cruise ship in the West End port town.

Divers and snorkelers routinely flock to the St. Croix pier, as it’s frequented by turtles that can weigh anywhere from 150 to 420 pounds as an adult.

Photo by DEBRA KISSINGER