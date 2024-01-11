Virgin Islands Free Press

Adventure In The Seas – The Turtle Diaries

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 11, 2024
FREDERIKSTED — Mark Walters took photos of a green sea turtle during a diving adventure off the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on Wednesday.

Walters is a U.S. Virgin Islands native, FEMA retiree and avid diver who loves the underwater wonderland around St. Croix.

This example of a visual “Turtle Diary” was witnessed by thrilled snorkelers from a cruise ship in the West End port town.

Divers and snorkelers routinely flock to the St. Croix pier, as it’s frequented by turtles that can weigh anywhere from 150 to 420 pounds as an adult.

Photo by DEBRA KISSINGER

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

